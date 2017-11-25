Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" Cinnamon and MATE Editions Now Available to Download

As of November 24, 2017, the final Cinnamon and MATE live ISO images of the Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" operating system have been uploaded to the official mirror for both 64-bit and 32-bit hardware.

There's no official announcement published by the Linux Mint team at the moment of writing this article, but it shouldn't be long until the Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" Cinnamon and MATE editions are published on the project's website, and you can download the ISO images right now from their main FTP mirror.

Linux Minx 18.3 "Sylvia" is based on the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and uses the Linux 4.10 kernel series by default. While the Cinnamon edition ships with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 3.6 desktop environment, the MATE edition is using the MATE 1.18 desktop.

This release comes with updated components and refinements, but also a bunch of new features, such as a configurable login screen, new System Reports tool for easier reporting of crashes, a dedicated tool for creating system snapshots called Timeshift, and a completely revamped Backup Tool.

Linux Mint 18.3 will be supported until 2021

There are lots of other small improvements and changes implemented in this release, and a more in-depth article will be published when Linux Mint 18.3 is officially announced, though there aren't any major changes since the Beta and you can see what's new in Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon and MATE editions here and here.

Being based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, which is supported upstream for five years by Canonical, Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" is also a long-term support release that will receive software updates and security fixes until 2021. You can download the Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon and Linux Mint 18.3 MATE editions for either 64-bit or 32-bit PCs.

Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon