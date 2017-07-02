Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon, MATE, KDE and Xfce Editions Now Available for Download

In the July 2017 newsletter of his Linux Mint project, Clement Lefebvre reveals the fact that the highly-anticipated Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" operating system has passed QA (Quality Assurance) and it's now available for download.

Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" has been in Beta testing for the past month or so, and it was about time to get an official release, and the good news is that all the flavors have been released at the same time, including the main Cinnamon and MATE ones, as well as the secondary KDE and Xfce editions.

"Linux Mint 18.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2021. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use," says Clement Lefebvre. "This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements."

New features include the latest Cinnamon 3.4, MATE 1.18, KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, all based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and powered by the Linux 4.8 kernel. The Cinnamon edition adopts LightDM as default login manager, and many improvements were brought to the Update Manager and Software Sources apps, as well as to all the XApps.

Linux Mint 18.1 users will soon be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 18.2

Clement Lefebvre also revealed the fact that the upgrade path from Linux Mint 18.1 "Sarah" to Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" is not yet open, but it will be, shortly after the official launch of the operating system. A separate announcement will be posted on the project's website to inform users about this aspect.

Now that work on Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" is finished, the development of the next major release, Linux Mint 18.3, will be opened, and Clement Lefebvre invites developers and contributors to think about cool new features and projects that they want to work on for the upcoming release.

Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" ships with the latest Cinnamon 3.4, KDE Plasma 5.10, Xfce 4.12, and MATE 1.18 desktop environments, the latter being available for the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) as well. Clement Lefebvre says that Cinnamon 3.4 and other updates should also be backported to LMDE, which he promises that it will be on par with Linux Mint 18.2.

Download Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" Cinnamon, MATE, KDE, and Xfce.

Linux Mint 18.2 KDE