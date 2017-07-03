Linux Lite Users Are the First to Get Linux Kernel 4.12, Here's How to Install

Not even a day after the release of the Linux 4.12 kernel, Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced today that users of his Ubuntu-based operating system can now install the new kernel version on their computers.

The developer was quick to compile and optimize Linux kernel 4.12 for both 32-bit and 64-bit variants of his Linux Lite operating system, allowing users to install it on their existing installations with a straightforward command that you can find below. However, he warns users using the proprietary Nvidia graphics driver not to install the new kernel version.

"If you have the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers installed, this kernel may break functionality with nVidia. If you have the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your graphics drivers. If you aren't, DO NOT install this kernel," says Jerry Bezencon in the forum announcement.

Here's how to install Linux kernel 4.12 on Linux Lite

Whether you're using Linux Lite 3.2 or the newer Linux Lite 3.4 release, you can now upgrade the Linux kernel packages to version 4.12 with a simple command, which you'll need to run in a terminal emulator, but not before you've made a backup of your most important files. To install Linux kernel 4.12, open the Terminal app and execute the following command.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-4.12.0 linux-image-linuxlite-4.12.0 linux-firmware-image-linuxlite-4.12.0 -y

Once all packages have been downloaded and installed, you'll have to reboot your Linux Lite computer for the new kernel version to take effect. That's pretty much it, once you get back and log into your PC, you can check if you're running Linux kernel 4.12 by executing the "uname -a" command in the terminal emulator. Have fun using Linux kernel 4.12 on your Linux Lite operating system!