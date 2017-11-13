Linux Lite Users Are Among the First to Get Linux 4.14, Here's How to Install It

Linux Lite maintainer Jerry Bezencon is once again the first to announce on Twitter the availability of the latest Linux kernel branch in the software repositories of his Ubuntu-based distribution.

As you know, Linus Torvalds released the Linux 4.14 kernel series on Sunday, November 12, 2017, and while most GNU/Linux distro maintainers are waiting for it to be marked as stable on kernel.org, which will happen when the first point release is out, namely Linux kernel 4.14.1, Jerry Bezencon prepared the new kernel for his users.

Linux kernel 4.14 is the new long-term supported (LTS) kernel series and introduces features like larger memory limits, zstd compression for the Btrfs and SquashFS file systems, Heterogeneous Memory Management for future GPUs, support for AMD Secure Memory Encryption, better cpufreq behavior, and much more.

If you think you need to install the Linux 4.14 kernel on your Linux Lite computer, all you have to do is to follow the instructions below. But please keep in mind that it may break the functionality of any proprietary drivers you might have installed, such as Nvidia or AMD Radeon graphics drivers. If so, don't install this kernel!

Here's how to install Linux kernel 4.14 on Linux Lite

If you're using either Linux Lite 2.x or Linux Lite 3.x series, you can now upgrade the kernel packages to Linux kernel 4.14 using the command listed below in a terminal emulator. It's pretty straightforward and you won't have to do anything else besides rebooting your computer once the installation is over.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-4.14.0 linux-image-linuxlite-4.14.0 -y

If you have terminals, a.k.a. the command-line, there's another way to install Linux kernel 4.14 on your Linux Lite OS. This method will involve opening the Lite Tweaks utility from the System menu and selecting the "Kernel Installer" feature. Of course, you'll still have to reboot your computer after the installation finishes.