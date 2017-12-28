Linux Lite 3.8 Is the Last One to Be Released for Series 3, Coming February 1

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced today the availability of the first Beta release of the upcoming Linux Lite 3.8 GNU/Linux distribution.

Scheduled for launch on February 1, 2018, as the last release in the Linux Lite 3 series, Linux Lite 3.8 promises to introduce various improvements and tweaks, along with updated components and some new features. The most important of them all being the implementation of the TLP power management tool for laptops in Lite Tweaks.

"TLP brings you the benefits of advanced power management for Linux without the need to understand every technical detail," reads project's website. "TLP comes with a default configuration already optimized for battery life, so you may just install and forget it. Nevertheless, TLP is highly customizable to fulfill your specific requirements."

Here's what's new in Linux Lite 3.8 Beta

Among the new features of Linux Lite 3.8, we can mention the implementation of Thesaurus (Synonyms) for multiple languages in LibreOffice, the ability to set regional support for DVDs in VLC Media Player, a font viewer and installer tool, updated help manual, new wallpapers, and a Google-based search page as default homepage in Firefox.

Under the hood, Linux Lite 3.8 is based on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and runs the Linux 4.4.0-105 kernel, though users can find a bunch of custom kernels from versions 3.13 to 4.14 in the official repository. Pre-installed packages include Mozilla Firefox 57.0.1 Quantum, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.5.0, LibreOffice 5.1.6.2, VLC 2.2.2, and GIMP 2.8.22.

If you want to have an early taste of Linux Lite 3.8, you can download the Beta ISO images for either 32-bit or 64-bit computers right now through our website, but please keep in mind that some bugs might still be present in this beta release, and there won't be an upgrade from Beta to Stable when Linux Lite 3.8 launches next year.