Linux Lite 3.4 Released, Introduces Updates Notifier Tool and RAM Optimizations

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon had the great pleasure of announcing the general availability of the final release of Linux Lite 3.4, a desktop-oriented operating system based on Ubuntu.

Linux Lite 3.4 borrows all the internals from Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, the second point release of the long-term supported Xenial Xerus series, including the Linux 4.4.0-70 kernel, but users can choose to install various custom kernels from the official repositories, from the old Linux 3.13 branch to the new Linux 4.10 one.

The developer also managed to add a new feature called zRam, which promised to provide faster I/O on older computers through a compressed RAM block device, along with support for managing saved sessions, hibernate and suspend options, as well as new login/logout options.

"With Hibernate & Suspend, you can select whether or not to show these options on the Logout screen. The Login & Logout Options feature allows the administrator to enable or disable Login & Logout window options," explains the developer. "These 2 new features are particularly useful for multi-user setups."

Introducing Lite Updates Notify, revamping Lite Welcome

While Linux Lite 3.4 is a security release focusing on backporting the latest software updates released upstream in the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS repositories, it also manages to introduce a new app called Lite Updates Notify, which notifies users when new updates are available, and revamps the Lite Welcome tool.

The redesigned Lite Welcome app was revealed right here on Softpedia Linux during the Beta stage of development for Linux Lite 3.4. It's been rethought for Windows users who want to migrate to an open source operating system by allowing them to install updates and drivers, setup printers, and set a restore point.

Lots of updates are included in Linux Lite 3.4 for the in-house built Lite packages, as well as for any other application that comes pre-installed or it's available from the official repositories. Popular ones worth mentioning here are Mozilla Firefox 52.0.1, Mozilla Thunderbird 45.7.0, LibreOffice 5.1.6.2, VLC 2.2.2, and GIMP 2.8.20.

Existing Linux Lite 3.2 users can easily upgrade to the final 3.4 release via the Lite Upgrade tool. If you're using Linux Lite 3.4 Beta, you won't be able to upgrade to the final release, nor from the 2.x series. You can download the Linux Lite 3.4 Live ISO images for 32-bit and 64-bit computers right now from our website.

Revamped Lite Welcome dialog

New Lite Updates Notify tool