Linux Kernels 4.9.12 & 4.4.51 Now Available with Small Changes, Updated Drivers

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the general availability of two new maintenance updates for the long-term supported Linux 4.9 and Linux 4.4 kernel updates for Linux-based operating systems.

Linux kernels 4.9.12 LTS and 4.4.51 LTS are now the latest stable and most advanced versions of the respective branches, and they are recommended to all users who run GNU/Linux distributions powered by either the Linux 4.4 or Linux 4.9 kernel series. These new point releases arrive only five days after the launch of their previous builds, namely Linux kernel 4.9.11 LTS and 4.4.50 LTS.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.12 [and 4.4.51] kernel. All users of the 4.9 [and 4.4] kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y and 4.4.y git tree at git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

The changes are small and include mostly updated drivers

The changes included in today's Linux 4.9.12 and 4.4.51 LTS kernels are small and include mostly updated drivers that add various improvements to AMD Radeon GPUs, I2C, MD, media, MMC, NTB, PCI, and SCSI devices. A couple of bug fixes are implemented for ARM and PowerPC (PPC) hardware architectures, as well as the FUSE file system.

According to the appended shortlog, 27 files were changed in Linux kernel 4.9.12, with 112 insertions and 92 deletions, and Linux kernel 4.4.51 LTS changes a total of 19 files, with 62 insertions and 45 deletions. If you're using a GNU/Linux distro powered by a kernel from either the Linux 4.9 or 4.4 kernel series, it is recommended to update as soon as possible to these new versions, which you can also download right now from kernel.org or via our website.