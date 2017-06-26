Linux Kernels 4.4.74 LTS and 3.18.58 Fix Memory Leaks and Add More Improvements

Only two days after releasing the Linux 4.11.7 and 4.9.34 LTS kernel updates, Greg Kroah-Hartman is today announcing the availability of new maintenance releases for the long-term supported Linux 4.4 and 3.18 kernel series.

Linux kernels 4.4.74 LTS and 3.18.58 are now available, shipping more than a week after their previous point releases to add various improvements and stability fixes to supported drivers, architectures, and filesystems. According to their appended shortlogs (here and here), a total of 50 files were changed in Linux kernel 4.4.74 LTS, with 253 insertions and 228 deletions, and Linux kernel 3.18.58 changes a total of 53 files, with 353 insertions and 271 deletions.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.74 [and 3.18.58] kernel. All users of the 4.4 [and 3.18] kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.4.y [and 3.18.y] git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y and git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-3.18.y, " says Greg Kroah-Hartman in the mailing list announcements.

x86, MIPS, s390 and PA-RISC improvements, updated USB and media drivers

As you can see, Linux kernels 4.4.74 LTS and 3.18.58 are small patches, and among the things that received attention, we can mention the x86, MIPS, s390, PA-RISC, Xtensa, ARM, ARC, F-RV, SPARC, SH, PowerPC (PPC), and TILE hardware architectures, as well as the USB (dwc3-exynos, net2280, r8a66597-hcd, xhci-pci), CPUFreq, iiO (as3935), MFD (omap-usb-tll), media (pvrusb2 and videobuf2), networking, staging (rtl8188eu), and TTY (efm32-uart) drivers.

Small fixes were also added to the CIFS, Configfs and Hugetlbfs supported filesystems, and the networking stack was updated to a few improvements to the mac80211 wireless framework. The usual core kernel and mm changes are also there, and users of GNU/Linux distributions powered by a kernel from either the Linux 4.4 LTS or Linux 3.18 series are urged to update to versions 4.4.74 and 3.18.58 as soon as possible. The source tarballs are available for download from kernel.org.