Linux Kernels 4.11.4, 4.9.31, 4.4.71 & 3.18.56 Are Out Now with XFS Improvements

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the availability of a new set of updated kernels for the long-term supported Linux 4.9, 4.4 and 3.18 kernel series, as well as the latest Linux 4.11 kernel branch.

Linux kernels 4.11.4, 4.9.31 LTS, 4.4.71 LTS, and 3.18.56 LTS are out now with numerous improvements. According to their appended shortlogs (here, here, here and here), a total of 146 files have been changed in Linux kernel 4.11.4, with 1315 insertions and 623 deletions, and a total of 119 files were changed in the Linux 4.9.31 LTS kernel, with 1107 insertions and 444 deletions.

Furthermore, there are a total of 70 files changed in the Linux 4.4.71 LTS kernel, with 562 insertions and 288 deletions, and a total of 37 files were changed in Linux 3.18.56, with 268 insertions and 143 deletions. As you can see, these maintenance versions are pretty huge because they're here about two weeks after their previous patches announced on May 25, 2017.

"The updated 4.11.y [4.9.y, 4.4.y and 3.18.y] git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.11.y, git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y, git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y, and git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-3.18.y," says Greg Kroah-Hartman.

XFS improvements, lots of updated drivers

All four kernel updates released today bring many improvements for the XFS file systems, various small changes to the ARM64 (AArch64), PowerPC (PPC), SPARC, and x86 hardware architectures, updated networking stacks with many IPv4 and IPv6 enhancements, as well as some minor fixes to the SMC socket protocol, Bridge, Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP), and Transparent Inter-process Communication (TIPC).

Lots of updated drivers for s390, iSCSI target, NVMe, TTY, GPU (Radeon, Intel GMA500, AMD PowerPlay), ACPI, I2C, MMC, networking (Ethernet Mellanox MLX5), and InfiniBand devices are also included. If you're using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from either the Linux 4.11, 4.9, 4.4 or 3.18 series, you are urged to update as soon as possible to the Linux kernels 4.11.4, 4.9.31, 4.4.71, and 3.18.56, whose source tarballs you can download right now from kernel.org or via our website.