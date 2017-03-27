Linux Kernels 4.10.6, 4.9.18 LTS and 4.4.57 LTS Released with Updated Drivers

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the general availability of new maintenance updates for the long-term supported Linux 4.4 and 4.9 kernel series, as well as the latest Linux 4.10 kernel.

Linux 4.10.6, 4.9.18 LTS, and 4.4.57 LTS are now the most advanced builds of the stable kernel branches mentioned above, and they're here only five days after the release of their previous maintenance updates, namely Linux kernel 4.10.5, Linux kernel 4.9.17 LTS, and Linux kernel 4.4.56 LTS.

These are small patches changing 31 files (with 188 insertions and 114 deletions) for Linux kernel 4.10.6, 28 files (with 169 insertions and 116 deletions) for Linux kernel 4.9.18 LTS, and 38 files (with 192 insertions and 179 deletions) for Linux kernel 4.4.57 LTS.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.6 [4.9.18 and 4.4.57] kernel. All users of the 4.10 [4.9 and 4.4] kernel series must upgrade. The updated git trees can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y, git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y, and git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

According to the appended shortlogs of each of the three kernel updates released today, most of the changes are updated drivers for things like SCSI, ISDN, CPUfreq, GPU (AMDGPU), HV, ACPI, PINCTRL, USB, and MD. The PA-RISC, PowerPC (PPC), s390, and x86 architectures also received a few improvements, along with the EXT4, GFS2, and NFS filesystems.

As expected, the usual core kernel and mm changes are also present in all of them. If you're using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from the long-term supported Linux 4.4 or 4.9 kernel series, or the more advanced Linux 4.10 branch, you are urged to update to versions 4.10.6, 4.9.18 and 4.4.57 as soon as possible.

OS vendors can download the Linux kernel 4.9.18 LTS and 4.4.57 LTS, as well as the Linux kernel 4.10.6 source tarballs right now from kernel.org or via our website, and they can browse the updated git tree at the normal git web browser http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary.