Linux Kernels 4.10.12, 4.9.24 LTS and 4.4.63 LTS Bring x86 and OrangeFS Changes

Only three days after releasing the Linux 4.10.11, 4.9.23 LTS and 4.4.62 LTS kernels, Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today, April 21, 2017, the release of a new set of maintenance updates for the Linux 4.10, 4.9, and 4.4 kernel series.

Considering the fact that nearly three days have passed since the release of the Linux 4.10.11, 4.9.23 LTS and 4.4.62 LTS kernels, the Linux 4.10.12 and 4.9.24 LTS kernels change a total of 78 files, with 993 insertions and 459 deletions for Linux 4.10.12 and 938 insertions and 441 deletions for Linux 4.9.24, while Linux kernel 4.4.63 LTS is again a smaller patch changing a total of 48 files, with 518 insertions and 216 deletions.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.12 [4.9.24 and 4.4.63] kernel. All users of the 4.10 [4.9 and 4.4] kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y [4.9.y and 4.4.y] git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y, git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y, and git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

OrangeFS and x86 improvements, updated drivers

The Linux 4.10.12, 4.9.24 LTS and 4.4.63 LTS kernels are here to improve support for the OrangeFS, CIFS, and EXT4 filesystems, as well as for the x86, PA-RISC, PowerPC (PPC) and MIPS hardware architectures, update the networking stack with small IPv4, SCTP (Stream Control Transmission Protocol) and SunRPC fixes, and update more drivers, this time for things like ACPI, CPUFreq, GPU (mostly Nouveau and Intel i915), IRQ Chip, NVDIMM, PWM, RTC, media, video, input, and SCSI.

The usual mm and core kernel improvements are also present, and we recommend studying the appended shortlogs here, here, and here if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in these new kernel releases. In the meantime, you can download the Linux 4.9.24 LTS and 4.4.63 LTS kernels, as well as Linux kernel 4.10.12, right now from kernel.org or via our website. Users are urged to update their GNU/Linux distributions to the new kernel versions at their earliest convenience.