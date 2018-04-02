Linux Kernel 4.16 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It

The Linux 4.16 kernel is officially here, so we believe that Linux OS vendors would want to offer the new and improved version to their users. Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon is again the first to provide the most recent kernel version to his users.

Linux kernel 4.16 comes with several new features, numerous updated drivers, and various other performance improvements, so if you're using the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite operating system on your personal computer, and you need a newer kernel, you can now install it on Linux Lite series 2.x (Beryl) or series 3.x (Citrine) 64-bit or 32-bit operating systems.

"If you use proprietary drivers, this kernel may break functionality with those drivers. If you have proprietary drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your drivers. If you aren't, DO NOT install this kernel," said Jerry Bezencon. "IMPORTANT: Only install this kernel if you need it or if you are adept at getting out of trouble from a TTY."

Here's how to install Linux kernel 4.16 on Linux Lite

Installing the latest Linux 4.16 kernel on your Linux Lite PC is quite easy, but before attempting the installation, make sure you have a recent backup of your most important files. Once you've done that, you can install Linux kernel 4.16 by executing the command below in a terminal emulator. Once everything was successfully installed, reboot your Linux Lite computer.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-4.16.0 linux-image-linuxlite-4.16.0 -y

If you're afraid of the command-line, there's an alternative, more simpler method by opening the Lite Tweaks utility from the System category in the Applications menu and selecting the Kernel Installer. Of course, you'll still have to reboot your computer after installing the new kernel version, otherwise the kernel won't work on your machine.