Linux Kernel 4.12 Expected to Land in openSUSE Tumbleweed, Arch Linux Very Soon

The Linux 4.12 kernel was recently marked as stable on the kernel.org website by maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman as it received its first point release, which means it's time for OS vendors to integrate it in their GNU/Linux distributions.

We couldn't help but notice that Arch Linux developers have just added earlier today the Linux 4.12.1 kernel in the testing repositories, which means that it won't be long until the popular GNU/Linux distribution is powered by Linux kernel 4.12, and it also looks like openSUSE Tumbleweed will get the Linux 4.12 kernel soon.

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio announced today that one of the recent snapshots released for the Tumbleweed rolling operating system prepared it for the Linux 4.12 kernel with an update to linux-glibc-devel 4.12, and now Linux 4.12 is expected to land in Tumbleweed before the end of the week.

Here's what else landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed

Until openSUSE Tumbleweed gets the Linux 4.12 treatment, let us tell you what else landed in the repositories this week. First off, the graphics stack was updated to the latest stable Msa 17.1.4, which adds an extra layer of performance improvements for AMD Radeon users in the RadeonSI graphics driver.

Moreover, Wine 2.12 arrived as well with its performance improvements for async I/O and initial MSI user interface support, libzypp 16.13.0 is there too, along with mpg123 1.25.1, dhcp 4.3.5, Qt 5.9.1, Qalculate 0.9.12, strace 4.18, AppStream 0.11.1, Pitivi 0.98.1, KDE Frameworks 5.35.0, ImageMagick 7.0.6.0, and Automake 1.15.1.

Other noteworthy packages include dbus 1.10.20, Xapian 1.4.4, adobe-sourcecodepro-fonts 2.030, and GNOM Characters 3.24.0. We recommend users to update their openSUSE Tumbleweed installations to the latest available snapshot as soon as possible, and keep an eye on the repos for Linux kernel 4.12.