Linux Kernel 4.10.7 Released with AMDGPU and Networking Improvements, Bug Fixes

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the release and immediate availability of the seventh maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series, along with Linux kernel 4.9.19 LTS and Linux kernel 4.4.59 LTS.

Surprisingly, Linux kernel 4.10.7 comes only three days after the Linux 4.10.6 kernel release, and, according to the appended shortlog, it's quite a big patch that changes a total of 128 files, 1470 insertions and 845 deletions. The biggest part of the patch are, as expected, updated drivers, but we can also see a few architecture and filesystem improvements, as well as updated networking and sound stack.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.7 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Updates to the AMDGPU and Ethernet drivers

Looking at the changes included in Linux kernel 4.10.7, we can mention updates for the auxdisplay, CLK, CPUfreq, CPUIdle, crypto, DAX, GPU (AMDGPU), HID, HV, hwtracing, iiO, input (joystick, mouse, touchscreen, tablet), IOMMU, MMC, Ethernet (amd-xgbe, Broadcom, Mellanox mlx5), wireless (Atheros ath10k and Marvell mwifiex), SCSI, USB, UWB, VFIO, and Xen drivers.

The EXT4 and JBD2 filesystems received a couple of fixes, and there are some small improvements for the ARM, ARM64 (AArch64), PowerPC (PPC), and x86 hardware architectures. The usual core kernel and mm changes are also present, and the networking and sound stacks have been updated with various changes. You can download the Linux kernel 4.10.7 source tarball right now from kernel.org or via our website.