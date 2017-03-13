Linux Kernel 4.10.2 Brings Wi-Fi Improvements, Updated F2FS and EXT4 Filesytems

Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the immediate availability of the second point release to the Linux 4.10 kernel, urging users to update their systems as soon as possible.

Coming exactly two weeks after the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.1 maintenance update, Linux kernel 4.10.2 is a major update that changes a total of 174 files, with 1929 insertion and 1010 deletions. Most of these changes are updates to various drivers, but we can also notice various architecture and filesystem improvements, as well as updated networking and sound stacks.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.2 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

EXT4, F2FS, ARM64, and MIPS changes

Among the things improved in the Linux 4.10.2 kernel, we can mention the support for the ARM64 (AArch64), ARM, MIPS, PowerPC, and x86 hardware architectures, as well as the EXT4, Samsung's F2FS, NFS, CIFS, Ceph, GFS2, and JBD2 filesystems. The networking stack received some small SunRPC and Ceph changes, and a bunch of PCI improvements were implemented in the sound stack, especially for the ctxfi and hda drivers.

As mentioned, probably more than half of the patch are updated drivers, this time for crypto, devfreq, DMA, HV, hwmon, hwtracing, InfiniBand, iiO, MMC, MD, PCI, power, regulator, remoteproc, RTC, SPI, SCSI, staging, USB, virtio, vme, w1, and networking (Atheros and Realtek) drivers. Linux kernel 4.10.2 is available for download right now from kernel.org, and you should update your distros as soon as possible.