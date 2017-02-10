Linux Kernel 3.10.105 LTS Is Out with Almost 300 Improvements, Security Fixes

Linux kernel maintainer Willy Tarreau was proud to announce today the availability of a new maintenance update for the long-term supported Linux 3.10 kernel series, version 3.10.105.

Linux kernel 3.10.105 LTS comes approximately four months after the launch of the previous point release, namely Linux 3.10.104 LTS, which means that it's a massive patch that adds numerous improvements, security fixes, and updated drivers. According to the appended shortlog, a total of 294 files were changed, with 2960 insertions and 1173 deletions.

Before we dive into the changes, we'd like to inform you that the Linux 3.10 LTS kernel branch will reach end of life later this year in October, so Willy Tarreau wants you to know that it's no longer suitable for deployments in new systems because it will only receive a couple more such maintenance updates to fix critical bugs, not to add new features.

"As a reminder, the 3.10.y extended LTS series is scheduled for end of life on end of October 2017 so it may only get a few more versions. Extended LTS kernels are generally not suitable for new deployments but only to maintain existing systems under operational condition for the time it takes to migrate to a newer version," said the dev in the mailing list announcement.

What's new in Linux kernel 3.10.105 LTS

Linux kernel 3.10.105 LTS comes with various improvements for the Alpha, ARC, ARM, ARM64, AVR32, Blackfin, CRIS, FR-V, Hexagon, MetaG, MicroBlaze, MIPS, MN10300, OpenRISC, PowerPC (PPC), s390, SH, SPARC, Tile, and x86 hardware architectures, a bunch of crypto changes, and a multitude of fixes to the EXT4, HostFS, ISOFS, NFS, OCFS2, ReiserFS, UBIFS, and XFS filesystems.

There are also lots of updated drivers, this time for things like Xen, USB, TTY, SCSI, s390, networking (mostly wireless brcm80211, iwlwifi, and mwifiex), MTD, MMC, ISDN, I2C, InfiniBand, MFD, MD, IOMMU, media (cx231xx and em28xx), iiO, EDAC, GPIO, FireWire, and ACPI. The networking stack was also updated, with changes for IPv4, IPv6, IrDA, mac80211, Netfilter, DCCP, SCTP, SunRPC, and wireless.

The rest are the usual core kernel and mm fixes, and some small sound improvements. If you're using a Linux-based operating system powered by a kernel from the long-term supported Linux 3.10 series, you are urged to update to Linux 3.10.105 LTS as soon as possible. The source tarball of Linux kernel 3.10.105 LTS is now available for download from kernel.org or via our website.