Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond LFS 8.0 Land with GCC 6.2, GNU Binutils 2.27

Bruce Dubbs from the LFS (Linux From Scratch) and BLFS (Beyond Linux From Scratch) projects that allow experienced users to build their own Linux-based operating systems from scratch announced the release of Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond LFS 8.0.

Both Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 8.0 major versions are available with and without the systemd init system, and they offer support for some of the latest GNU/Linux and Open Source components, including GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6.2.0, GNU Binutils 2.27, and Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.24.

"The LFS release includes updates to glibc-2.24, binutils-2.27, and gcc-6.2.0. In total, 29 packages were updated, fixes made to bootscripts, and changes to text have been made throughout the book," said Bruce Dubbs. "The BLFS version includes approximately 800 packages beyond the base Linux From Scratch Version 7.10 book."

Symbolic link /lib has been replaced with /lib64

Why a major release? Because the biggest change included in the Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 8.0 releases, besides the new version number, is the removal of the /lib symbolic link, which has been replaced with /lib64, along with the complete removal of /usr/lib64.

Another interesting change implemented in the Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 8.0 releases is the availability of the /usr/bin/ld.gold linker, which, for now, is not enabled by default. Over 775 updates have been added to the Beyond LFS 8.0 book, including a bunch of formatting and text changes.

Linux From Scratch 8.0 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 8.0 are available for download right now from our website if you plan on building your own GNU/Linux distribution from scratch. We recommend visiting the official website of the projects for more details on getting started.