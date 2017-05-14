Linux 4.11 Gets First Point Release, It's Now the Latest Stable Kernel Available

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the immediate availability of the first point release of the Linux 4.11 kernel series, marking the new branch as stable on the kernel.org website.

Linux kernel 4.11 was unveiled by Linus Torvalds two weeks ago, on April 30, 2017, which stayed marked as a "mainline" kernel on kernel.org until today when the Linux 4.11.1 patch landed as the latest stable kernel available for Linux-based operating systems. This, of course, means that it can now be deployed on various stable GNU/Linux distros that want to have the newest Linux kernel.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.11.1 kernel.All users of the 4.11 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.11.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.11.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

IPv6 and IPv4 improvements, ARM64 and x86 fixes

Linux kernel 4.11.1 doesn't appear to be a major update, and just by looking at the appended shortlog, we can notice that it changes a total of 56 files, with 374 insertions and 204 deletions. Among the things that received attention in this first point release of the Linux 4.11 kernel, we can mention the networking stack, which includes various IPv6 and IPv4 improvements.

Hardware architectures like ARM, ARM64 (AArch64), x86, and SPARC64 were also updated with some miscellaneous fixes, and there are a few updated networking drivers for Ethernet (Broadcom and Cadence), wireless (Broadcom), USB (QMI/wwan), PHY (MDIO mux driver), and the GENEVE network encapsulation protocol. Some minor USB and Xen driver fixes are also present.

A fix for Samsung's F2FS file system is also included in the Linux 4.11.1 kernel, whose source tarball is available for download as we speak from kernel.org or via our website for OS vendors who want to ship the latest available stable kernel on the stable repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions.