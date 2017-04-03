Linux 4.10.8, 4.9.20 LTS and 4.4.59 LTS Kernels Are Out to Address Various Bugs

At the end of March, Greg Kroah-Hartman released three new maintenance updates for the long-term supported Linux 4.9 and 4.4 kernel series, as well as the latest stable Linux 4.10 kernel branch.

Linux 4.10.8, 4.9.20 LTS and 4.4.59 LTS kernels are out, and they come only one day after their previous maintenance updates, which means that all of them are small patches addressing a few bugs that needed to be fixed urgently. Of course, users are urged to update their systems to these new versions as soon as possible.

"I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.8 [4.9.20 and 4.4.59] kernel. All users of the 4.10 [4.9 and 4.4] kernel series must upgrade. The updated git tree can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Updated SCSI drivers, x86 ptrace improvements

Looking at their appended shortlogs, we can notice that Linux kernel 4.10.8 changes a total of 22 files, with 72 insertions and 79 deletions, Linux kernel 4.9.20 LTS changes 20 files, with 63 insertions and 121 deletions, and Linux kernel 4.4.59 LTS changes only 18 files, with 57 insertions and 135 deletions.

As for the things that received attention, we can mention updated drivers (SCSI, Virtio, USB, PINCTRL), improvements to the x86, C6X, H8/300, Metag, MIPS and SPARC hardware architectures, as well as to the EXT4 and F2FS filesystems. The XFRM framework also received a couple of fixes.

Check out the full changelogs here, here and here for more details, and download the Linux kernel 4.9.20 LTS and Linux kernel 4.4.59 LTS source tarballs, as well as the Linux kernel 4.10.8 source tarball right now from our website or directly from kernel.org. Again, make sure your Linux PC runs the latest available kernel version.