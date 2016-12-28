Linus Torvalds' Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Divelog App Gets First Beta Release

The Subsurface 4.6 open-source and cross-platform divelog application developed by Linus Torvalds in collaboration with various other skilled developers is now in the works with a first Beta release out the door.

Linus Torvalds himself had the pleasure of announcing the release of Subsurface 4.6 Beta 1 this week on his Google+ account, and it looks like the upcoming major release promises great new features and improvements to the multiplatform application designed for tracking single or multi-tank dives using air, TriMix, and Nitrox.

Notable changes include improved handling of slow network connections when attempting to store data in the cloud, along with the implementation of the "--cloud-timeout=" command-line argument for adding extra time to the cloud storage connectivity. There's also support for importing DAN DL7 files from other apps.

"This version adds support for multiple new dive computers, the beginnings of multi-user support, and introduces new visualization of tissue loading on deco dives," reads the release announcement. "Plenty of bugs have been squashed along with improvements on dive planning and import/export functionality."

The CVS importer and UDDF exporter received many improvements

Among other interesting improvements introduced in this first Beta release of Subsurface 4.6, we can mention a new "--user=" command-line option for switching between different users via CLI, improvements to the CVS importer, as well as to the UDDF exporter and to the import and export of Divelogs.de data.

Support for numerous dive computers has been added in Beta 1 of Subsurface 4.6 as well. Among these, we can mention Citizen Hyper Aqualand, Meridian Scubapro Mantis, Dive Rite NiTek Q, Uwatec Aladin 2G, Oceanic OCi, Scubapro XTender 5, Aqualung i300 and i550T, Cressi Giotto, and Hollis TX1.

Subsurface 4.6 will also support importing of SmartTrack .slg files, promises to improve the handling of dive computer events and the dive planner, and adds heatmap visualization of the loading of deco tissue. Check out the full changelog below for more details and download the Subsurface 4.6 Beta 1 binary for GNU/Linux systems right now from our website, and for macOS and Windows platforms from the release notes above.