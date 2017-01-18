Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App

Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.

A new major release arrived today, Subsurface 4.6, which introduces numerous exciting new features. Prominent ones include heatmap visualization of deco tissue loading, support for importing DAN DL7, SmartTrack (.slg), and Underwater Technologies AV1 log files, and revamped Facebook access from the GUI.

The visualization and handling of dive computer events have been improved in the dive profile, allowing the user to group them into info, alert, and warning. Surface intervals and dive runtimes will now be prominently displayed in the planner, and separate deco models are now available for both the planned and the log.

Two new command-line arguments were implemented in Subsurface 4.6, namely "--user=" for allowing the switch between different users and "--cloud-timeout=" to let users add a longer or shorter wait time before the dive data synchronizes with the cloud storage, which might just come in handy for those with poor Internet connections.

New dive computers are now supported

Besides improving OSTC 4 support, including better handling of firmware updates, Subsurface 4.6 adds support for many new dive computers. Among these, we can mention Citizen Hyper Aqualand, Meridian Scubapro Mantis, Dive Rite NiTek Q, NikTek Trio, Aeris 500 AI and XR-1 NX, Aqualung i300 and i550T, as well as Hollis TX1.

The Beuchat Mundial 2, Mundial 3, and Voyager 2G, Cressi Giotto, Mares Airlab, Smart Apnea, and Puck 2, Oceanic OCi, Scubapro XTender 5, Subgear XP-3G and XP-Air, Sherwood Amphos, Amphos Air, Vision, and Uwatec Aladin 2G dive computers are also supported in Subsurface 4.6, which you can download right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.