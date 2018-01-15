Linspire and Freespire Linux OSes Now Patched Against Meltdown and Spectre Flaws

After releasing an updated ISO image for Black Lab Enterprise Linux with patches against Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, Roberto J. Dohnert also updated the Linspire and Freespire Linux OSes.

The developer released Linspire 7.0.1, Freespire 3.0.1, Linspire Cloud 7.0.1, Linspire Embedded 7.0.1, and Linspire HPC 7.0.1 new ISOs, which include the patches needed to mitigate the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerability that have been publicly disclosed earlier this month, affecting billions of devices.

Linspire 7.0 and Freespire 3.0 were announced in the first days of 2018, as Roberto J. Dohnert is the new owner of these long-forgotten GNU/Linux distributions. Formerly known as Lindows, Linspire was very popular more than a decade ago and was, available to buy from various stores around the world.

The new updates, Linspire 7.0.1 and Freespire 3.0.1, include patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security exploits, and are recommended to all those who want to deploy the operating systems on new computers. Those who already have Linspire 7.0 or Freespire 3.0 installed on their PCs, need only to update their installations.

"This morning we have released Linspire 7.0.1 and Freespire 3.0.1. With this releases we have addressed the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities in Intel processors. We have included no new features," says Roberto J. Dohnert, Black Lab Software and PC/OpenSystems CEO, in the announcement.

Freespire 3.0.8 and Linspire 7.0.8 coming this April

Both Linspire and Freespire are based on Ubuntu, which means that they include up-to-date components and patched kernel updates from the upstream repositories. Canonical delivered the first patches for Meltdown and Spectre to all supported Ubuntu releases, but more are coming over the next few weeks.

Therefore, we should see another set of updated Freespire and Linspire ISOs soon. According to a recently published roadmap, Freespire 3.0.8 and Linspire 7.0.8 are the next point releases, scheduled for April 2 and April 29 respectively. Also, Linspire 7.5 and Freespire 3.5 are coming on June 1, 2018.

While Freespire 3.0.1 is free to download, Roberto J. Dohnert noted the fact that Linspire customers will be provided with a download of the new Linspire 7.0.1 ISO image upon request. All existing users are urged to update their Freespire and Linspire installations to keep them protected against Meltdown and Spectre. vulnerabilities.