Lightworks 14.0 Professional Video Editor Released with More than 400 Changes

EditShare was proud to announce today, April 4, 2017, the general availability of the final release of the Lightworks 14.0.0 professional video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

Lightworks 14.0 is a massive release of the multi-platform video editing system, and most probably highly anticipated by many of you out there. There are over 430 changes incorporated in this major update, including around 70 new features and hundreds of bug fixes, some of which are platform specific.

Among the new features, we can mention that Lightworks 14.0 comes with new user interface options like brand-new project browser layouts, namely Flexible and Fixed, a new Cues panel named Cue Markers, new import panel functionality, as well as the ability to access the Pond5 and Audio Network repositories from inside the app.

The Voice Over tool functionality has been improved, and it's now available under a free license. Avid DNxHD MOV encoding support was added to the import, export, and render panels, but users will have to acquire an Avid DNxHD license, the RED R3D playback was updated to use OpenCL, and it's possible to rename a grouped track.

Lightworks lets you play, scrub and mark clips in List view bins

Lightworks 14.0 also comes with a brand-new Effects panel that features auto effect capabilities, proxy workflow support, controls for the full-screen playback preview, keyboard shortcuts for adding audio and video tracks, support for exporting YouTube and Vimeo videos at 48 fps, and support for uncompressed RGBA QuickTime streams that have an alpha channel.

The new Lightworks release also lets you play, scrub and mark clips in List view bins, create user-defined subcategories for effects, add hex values in the color gradient dialogs, close the gap by right-clicking on an empty area of the timeline, as well as automatically synchronize chunked Panasonic P2 videos during import.

There's also support for Intel ADPCM audio files, support for multi-monitor configs, much faster effects thumbnails, better FX node removal logic, a new sequence timeline menu category called "Segment Commands," RGB video waveform analysis support, a new video-routing orientation toggle, and skin-tone line on vectorscope.

As mentioned, Lightworks 14.0 contains over 400 improvements, so we've attached the full changelog at the end of the article for your reading pleasure. In the meantime, you can download Lightworks 14.0.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website, though you'll have to purchase a license from the official website to be able to use the application at its full capacity.