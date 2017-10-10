LibreOffice Conference 2017 Kicked Off Today with a Focus on LibreOffice 6.0

The LibreOffice Conference 2017 event kicked off today in Rome, Italy, with a focus on the development of the next major LibreOffice office suite release, version 6.0, which will arrive next year in early February.

The Document Foundation will be hosting the LibreOffice Conference 2017 in a venue located at Via del Tempio di Giove 21. During three days full of talks, workshops, and hacking sessions, various developers will try to improve the open-source and cross-platform LibreOffice office suite, as well as to focus on adding new features.

LibreOffice Conference has always been an excellent opportunity for developers, collaborators, translators, users, supporters, and other members of the LibreOffice community to meet up in person and share their knowledge. They'll try to plan new features for LibreOffice 6.0, due in February 2018.

LibreOffice 6.0 will be a massive update with new features

Development of LibreOffice 6.0 started recently, and a first Alpha milestone will be available for public testing next week, once the LibreOffice Conference 2017 is over. The Alpha build will be followed by two Beta builds in November and December, and the first of three Release Candidates should land near Christmas holidays.

During the entire month of January 2018, the LibreOffice developers will try to add the finishing touches to LibreOffice 6.0, which is expected to land in the first week of February as a massive update with lots of exciting new features, such as an automatic updater for GNU/Linux distributions.

Until then, you can attend the LibreOffice Conference 2017 by following the instructions published on the event's website if you want to see the LibreOffice developers in action hacking the popular open source office suite. The latest stable release is LibreOffice 5.4.2, which arrived last week with more than 100 security and bug fixes.