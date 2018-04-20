LibreOffice 6.1 Lands Mid August 2018, First Bug Hunting Session Starts April 27

The Document Foundation announced today that work on the LibreOffice 6.1 open-source office suite starts next week with the first alpha milestone and bug hunting session.

Work on the next big release of the widely-used open-source and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, LibreOffice 6.1, has already begun this week with a focus on revamping the online experience and improving the Writer and Calc components.

A first bug hunting session was scheduled for the end of next week, on April 27, 2018, when developers will hack on the first alpha milestone of LibreOffice 6.1, which should be available to download for all supported platforms a few days before the event. During the bug hunting session, devs will try to fix as many bugs as possible.

"During the day there will be two dedicated sessions focus on two of the tenders implemented in LibreOffice 6.1: The first to test the improvements on the image handling between 10AM UTC and 12AM UTC, and the second to test the HSQLDB import filter for firebird between 14PM UTC and 16PM UTC," said Mike Saunders.

LibreOffice 6.1 to hit the streets in mid-August 2018

According to the release plan, the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite will enter beta stages of development at the end May, with a second beta planned for mid-June. After that, there should be about three RCs released between the first week of July and the first week of August, and the final release will hit the strees in mid-August 2018.

Those of you interested in joining the first bug hunting session of LibreOffice 6.1 to help the LibreOffice developers discover and squash bugs for the upcoming release need to access the #libreoffice-qa IRC channel or the Telegram channel. More details are available on the dedicated wiki page.

