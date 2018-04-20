> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LibreOffice 6.1 Lands Mid August 2018, First Bug Hunting Session Starts April 27

Devs to hack on the first LibreOffice 6.1 alpha release

Apr 20, 2018 15:47 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Document Foundation announced today that work on the LibreOffice 6.1 open-source office suite starts next week with the first alpha milestone and bug hunting session.

Work on the next big release of the widely-used open-source and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, LibreOffice 6.1, has already begun this week with a focus on revamping the online experience and improving the Writer and Calc components.

A first bug hunting session was scheduled for the end of next week, on April 27, 2018, when developers will hack on the first alpha milestone of LibreOffice 6.1, which should be available to download for all supported platforms a few days before the event. During the bug hunting session, devs will try to fix as many bugs as possible.

"During the day there will be two dedicated sessions focus on two of the tenders implemented in LibreOffice 6.1: The first to test the improvements on the image handling between 10AM UTC and 12AM UTC, and the second to test the HSQLDB import filter for firebird between 14PM UTC and 16PM UTC," said Mike Saunders.

LibreOffice 6.1 to hit the streets in mid-August 2018

According to the release plan, the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite will enter beta stages of development at the end May, with a second beta planned for mid-June. After that, there should be about three RCs released between the first week of July and the first week of August, and the final release will hit the strees in mid-August 2018.

Those of you interested in joining the first bug hunting session of LibreOffice 6.1 to help the LibreOffice developers discover and squash bugs for the upcoming release need to access the #libreoffice-qa IRC channel or the Telegram channel. More details are available on the dedicated wiki page.

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

LibreOffice 6.1 alpha bug hunting session
LibreOffice 6.1

Related Stories

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes

Addresses all the critical patch updates for April 2018

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to be released in mid-2019

Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"
You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder

It also works with Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 17.04

You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder
What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS - Updated

A look at the changes made over two years of Ubuntu releases

What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS - Updated

Fresh Reviews

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)
Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

Latest News

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
If This Isn’t the Moment to Abandon Windows Phone, Then What Is?

There’s pretty much no reason to stick with Windows phones

If This Isn’t the Moment to Abandon Windows Phone, Then What Is?
Windows 10 Redstone 4 Now Almost Ready for Launch (Again)

The RTM build was pushed to all Insider rings

Windows 10 Redstone 4 Now Almost Ready for Launch (Again)
FFmpeg 4.0 "Wu" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released

It brings numerous new features and improvements

FFmpeg 4.0 "Wu" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released
Apple Starts Sending "Earth Day Challenge" Notifications to Apple Watch Wearers

Here's what you have to do to earn the new badge

Apple Starts Sending "Earth Day Challenge" Notifications to Apple Watch Wearers
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.12.4

Krita 4.0.1 and ALSA 1.1.6 are now included by default

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.12.4
Linux Kernel 4.15 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.16 Now

Linux 4.15.18 is the last kernel released for the series

Linux Kernel 4.15 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.16 Now
LibreOffice 6.1 Lands Mid August 2018, First Bug Hunting Session Starts April 27

Devs to hack on the first LibreOffice 6.1 alpha release

LibreOffice 6.1 Lands Mid August 2018, First Bug Hunting Session Starts April 27
Apple Just Can't Get Rid of Samsung for 2018 OLED iPhones

LG can’t meet Apple’s requirements just yet, report reveals

Apple Just Can't Get Rid of Samsung for 2018 OLED iPhones
Apple Could Retire the iPhone X This Year

One analyst believes “the iPhone X is dead”

Apple Could Retire the iPhone X This Year