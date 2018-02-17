LibreOffice 6.0 Open-Source Office Suite Passes 1 Million Downloads Mark

The Document Foundation announced recently that its LibreOffice 6.0 open-source and cross-platform office suite reached almost 1 million downloads since its release last month on January 31, 2018.

That's terrific news for the Open Source and Free Software community and a major milestone for the acclaimed LibreOffice office suite, which tries to be a free alternative to proprietary solutions like Microsoft Office.

The 1 million downloads mark was reached just two weeks after the release of LibreOffice 6.0, which is the biggest update ever of the open-source office suite adding numerous new features and enhancements over previous versions.

These include a revamped design with new table styles, new gradients, new Elementary icons, and improved Notebookbars, superior interoperability with Microsoft Office documents, support for new import and export file formats, and much more.

More than a million downloads of LibreOffice 6.0

Last week, the Document Foundation published the first point release of the LibreOffice 6.0 office suite to improve the security and robustness of the application on all supported platforms. LibreOffice 6.0.1 is now the latest version, but The Document Foundation will be supporting it with more updates during the past few months.

Of course, this helped the adoption process among those who wanted to run the latest LibreOffice release on their personal computers. We talked with The Document Foundation's marketing assistant Mike Saunders who confirmed for Softpedia that LibreOffice 6.0 well passed the 1 million downloads mark.

"I just checked the stats and we're currently at 1,176,317 downloads of LibreOffice 6.0 -- so well over the 1 million mark," says Mike Saunders. "We've had really positive feedback about the new features and improvements, and we'll be supporting the 6.0 family with 6.0.2, 6.0.3 and further bugfix releases in the coming months."

You can download LibreOffice 6.0 for GNU/Linux, Windows, and Mac right now from our web portal or directly from the official website if you want to use the best free office suite. We've also prepared a handy tutorial on how to install LibreOffice 6.0 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint if you're using any of these distributions on your PC.