LibreOffice 6.0 Gets First Point Release to Improve Security and Robustness

A bit earlier than expected, the first point release of the LibreOffice 6.0 open-source and cross-platform office suite popped up today on the official channels for all supported platforms, along with the fifth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 5.4 series.

LibreOffice 6.0.1 and 5.4.5 are now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms with various bug and regression fixes. While a total of 75 issues were fixed in the first point of LibreOffice 6.0, the LibreOffice 5.4.5 update addresses about 69 bugs across several components of the open-source office suite. Also, the LibreOffice 6.0.1 includes an important security patch.

"Although members of the LibreOffice core development team were attending FOSDEM in Brussels to talk about LibreOffice and meet the FOSS community, they have immediately reacted to QA reports and provided the necessary patches. This confirms the level of responsiveness achieved by LibreOffice project," says The Document Foundation in today's announcement.

All LibreOffice users are urged to update

The Document Foundation urges all LibreOffice users to update their installations to the new LibreOffice 6.0.1 and 5.4.5 versions. While LibreOffice 6.0.1 is recommended to early adopters, power users, and technology enthusiasts, the non-profit company suggests organizations of any size and all individual users to use LibreOffice 5.4.5 as it's more stable and reliable than LibreOffice 6.0.

In time, LibreOffice 6.0 will become as stable and thoroughly tested as the LibreOffice 5.4 series, but, until then, a few more similar point releases need to be issued. The next one, LibreOffice 6.0.2, is expected to arrive at the end of the month or in early March. On the other hand, LibreOffice 5.4.6 should be out in the last week of March.

The LibreOffice 5.4 series will reach end of life on June 11, 2018, when LibreOffice 6.0 is getting its fifth maintenance update. The end of life for the LibreOffice 6.0 series is currently set for November 26, 2018. Until then, you can download LibreOffice 6.0.1 and 5.4.5 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now through our web portal.