LibreOffice 5.3 Office Suite Gets First Point Release with 100 Improvements

Softpedia was informed today by The Document Foundation about the general availability of the first point release to the LibreOffice 5.3 open-source office suite for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

LibreOffice 5.3.1 comes one and a half months after the release of LibreOffice 5.3, a major branch that introduced exciting new features for users of the popular office suite. These include the experimental MUFFIN user interface with a Microsoft Office-like Ribbon UI, as well as the first source release of LibreOffice Online.

During these past six weeks, LibreOffice 5.3.1 received two Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which fix about 100 bugs and regressions that have been either discovered by the LibreOffice developers/contributors or reported by users from the previous version.

"LibreOffice 5.3.1 is targeted at technology enthusiasts, early adopters and power users, as it is focused on bleeding edge features. For all other users and enterprise deployments, TDF suggests the just released LibreOffice 5.2.6, with the backing of professional support by certified professionals," reads today's announcement.

LibreOffice 5.3.2 coming in the first week of April

If you're curious to know what changes have been included in today's LibreOffice 5.3.1 maintenance update, we recommend studying the release notes of the RC1 and RC2 development builds. However, we suggest that you download LibreOffice 5.3.1 for GNU/Linux, macOS or Microsoft Windows and update as soon as possible.

The LibreOffice 5.3 stable series will be supported until November 26, 2017. During these eight months, it will receive no less than five point releases, the next one, LibreOffice 5.3.2, being scheduled for the first week of April. After that, users should expect to get a new update in May, June, August, and October.

If you're still using the LibreOffice 5.2.x branch on your personal computers, which recently received its sixth maintenance update, we suggest upgrading to LibreOffice 5.3 before June 4, 2017, when the LibreOffice 5.2.7 point release (scheduled to launch in the first week of May) will also mark the end of life of the series.