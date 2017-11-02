LibreOffice 5.3.7 Is the Last in the Series, End of Life Set for November 26

The Document Foundation announced today the release of the seventh and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 5.3 series of the open-source and cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 5.3.7 is now available as the latest update for the series, bringing a total of 49 bug fixes for various of the office suite's components, including Writer, Calc, Draw, Impress, Base, and Math. To see what exactly was changed in this point release, you can study the changelog attached at the end of the article.

"The Document Foundation (TDF) announces LibreOffice 5.3.7, the seventh and last minor release of the LibreOffice 5.3 family, targeted at enterprises, government bodies and individual users in production environments," reads today's announcement. "LibreOffice 5.3.7 includes around fifty bug fixes."

It's the end of the road for LibreOffice 5.3

With this bugfix release, the LibreOffice 5.3 is on its way to reaching end of life, which will happen officially later this month, on November 26, as The Document Foundation will stop fixing bugs or patching security vulnerabilities. Therefore, it's better to upgrade to the LibreOffice 5.4 stable series as soon as possible.

The latest stable version of the office suite is now LibreOffice 5.4.2, but the next maintenance release, LibreOffice 5.4.3 is expected to arrive next week. You can always download the newest LibreOffice release for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems from our website.

The LibreOffice 5.4 series will reach end of life on June 11, 2018. Meanwhile, work on the next major release, LibreOffice 6.0, continues in the background with the first alpha milestone already available for testing since October 20, as part of the first bug hunting session. LibreOffice 6.0 is expected to hit the streets at the end of January 2018.