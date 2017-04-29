LibreELEC-Based Lakka 2.0 Officially Released with Raspberry Pi Zero W Support

After being in development for the past six months, the Lakka team announced that their OpenELEC-based operating system for single-board computers reached 2.0 milestone.

That's right, Lakka 2.0 is officially out, and the biggest change of this major release that includes numerous new features, support for new hardware, support for new game engines and emulators, as well as lots of under the hood improvements and bug fixes, is the rebased from OpenELEC to LibreELEC.

"This new version of Lakka is based on LibreELEC instead of OpenELEC. Almost every package has been updated," reads the release announcement. "We are now using RetroArch 1.5.0, which includes so many changes that listing everything in a single blogpost is rather difficult."

Here's what's new in Lakka 2.0

Prominent new features of Lakka 2.0 include RetroArch 1.5.0, which alone ships with many changes like a simplified menu, the ability to change the icon them on the fly, a redesigned virtual keyboard, support for the Korean language, and intuitive netplay to allow creation/joining of netplay rooms straight from the menu.

Lakka 2.0 also includes important Vsync bugfixes for the Orange Pi open-source single-board computer, addresses a resolution-related problem and a white background issue for the WeTek platform, and attempts to fix physical keyboard typing in the menu.

In terms of hardware support, Lakka 2.0 has been officially tested and can be installed on the Raspberry Pi Zero W and Odroid C2 single-board computers (SBCs), the WeTek Play 2, WeTek Hub, and WeTek Core Hybrid 4K TV Boxes, as well as the S802, S805, and S905 TV Boxes.

If you're wondering, the development team noted that fact the SBCs that were supported by Lakka 1.0 will continue to be supported in version 2.0. These include the popular Orange Pi, Odroid, and UDOO. With this new major release, they also managed to implement a new server that will be used for updates and downloads.

Another interesting change is that almost all libretro cores have now been enabled on every image, and Lakka 2.0 comes with support for several new game engines and emulators, including CrocoDS, EasyRPG, UAE4ARM, Mr.BOOM, Frodo, PocketCDG, VICE, PUAE, XRick, and bSNES.

Dozens of updated cores are pre-installed in Lakka 2.0, along with updated controller support to allow users to use their XBox One S, OUYA controller, Nvidia Shield Controller, Wii U GameCube Adapter, and Gen Game S3 Controller. You can download Lakka 2.0 for your favorite device right now from the official website.

Create and join netplay rooms

Korean language support