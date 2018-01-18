Latest Fedora 27 Linux Updated Live ISOs Ship with Meltdown and Spectre Patches

Fedora ambassador and founder of the Fedora Unity project Ben Williams announced the release of a new set of updated live ISO images for the Fedora 27 Linux operating system.

The F27-20180112 respin live installation images are now available, including the Linux 4.14.13-300 kernel with patches against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, as well as all the latest software updates and security fixes.

"The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of updated [Fedora] 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.13-300 kernel," reads the announcement. "This set of updated ISOs will save about 800 MB of updates after install (for new installs)."

Incorporating Meltdown/Spectre patches means that you can use these new live ISOs to deploy the Fedora 27 Linux operating system on new computers without going to all the trouble of patching the machine against these severe vulnerabilities that affect us all.

The new Fedora 27 Linux ISO respins are available for Fedora 27 Workstation, Fedora 27 Xfce, Fedora 27 LXDE, Fedora 27 LXQt, Fedora 27 KDE, Fedora 27 Cinnamon, Fedora 26 MATE, and Fedora 26 SoaS (Sugar on a Stick) editions, along with the source image.

Designed for new installations and live ISO creation

If you're wondering what you can do with these new Fedora 27 Linux ISO respins, you should know that they are mainly here for new installations, saving you up to 800 MB of updates that you'd normally have to download after installing the operating system using the official installation images.

On the other hand, you can use these respin ISO snapshots to create your own Fedora 27 Spins. Build directions are provided by the Fedora Respins-SIG team here for those who want to create their own Fedora-based GNU/Linux distributions, using the same Livemedia-creator tool that was used to build these respins.

Without further ado, you can download the F27-20180112 respins right now from http://tinyurl.com/live-respins. You can write the ISOs on USB flash drives or burn them to DVD discs in order to install the Fedora 27 Linux operating system on your personal computer.