Latest Clonezilla Live Stable Update Includes a Lite Server, Linux Kernel 4.11.6

Clonezilla Live and GParted Live developer Steven Shiau is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability for download of a new stable version of his widely-used Clonezilla Live project.

Based on the open-source Clonezilla disk partitioning and imaging/cloning program, Clonezilla Live is a GNU/Linux operating system that allows anyone to partition disks, as well as clone entire disks or partitions without installing anything on the respective computers.

Based on the Debian Sid repository as of July 26, 2017, Clonezilla Live 2.5.2-17 is now the latest stable release of the project, which ships with major enhancements and bug fixes. The distribution is now powered by the Linux 4.11.6 kernel and Partclone 0.2.91 backup utility, but it also appears to include a lite server.

"A lite server was added in Clonezilla live. It can be used as Clonezilla server, with limited features, but works for most of the scenarios. Therefore re-arrange the main menu of Clonezilla live as: "device-image", "device-device", "remote-source", "remote-dest", "lite-server", "lite-client"," says Steven Shiau in the release notes.

Users can now select an SMB version when mounting CIFS partitions

Among other noteworthy improvements that have been implemented in the latest stable Clonezilla Live release, we can mention the ability to select an SMB version when mounting CIFS partitions, the inclusion of the brltty, espeakup, keychain, and sshpass packages, and the addition of a new boot parameter.

The parameter is called "ocs_litesrv_mode" and it has been added for the lite server implementation that now ships by default in Clonezilla Live 2.5.2-17, allowing users to run various command like start-new-dhcpd, use-existing-dhcpd, auto-detect, or no-dhcpd.

Other than that, Clonezilla Live 2.5.2-17 updates a bunch of translations, implements a new functionality to detect if the terminal supports color output before using them, adds support for using serial numbers with space, and updates the whiptail package to improve handling of long strings in the menu.

Download Clonezilla Live 2.5.2-17.