Latest Black Lab Linux Weekly Build Optimizes Swap File Management for SSD

Black Lab Software CEO Robert J. Dohnert informed Softpedia today about the immediate availability of a new Weekly build of the Ubuntu-based Black Lab Linux operating system.

Black Lab Linux Weekly Build 255 is here two weeks after the previous ISO snapshot because of some minor health problems the lead developer had last week. Therefore, it attempts to fix almost 160 issues that users reported since then, especially some KDE-specific bugs.

"With this release, we have fixed 159 bugs within the system. This weekly is based on the KDE desktop, and we fixed many of the issues within the KDE desktop as well," said Robert J. Dohnert, CEO of Black Lab Software. "There are a few bugs that we haven't fixed yet."

Here's what's new in Black Lab Linux Weekly Build 255

Among the KDE improvements, we can mention that the application menu will now retract when pressed in live mode, and the networkmanager applet won't disappear after long periods of use. The new build also comes with enhancements for the Intel i915 driver so that the i915 module will no longer get removed during remastering.

The developers have also managed to update the Nitroshare application so that it no longer causes .jpg and .png files to become unreadable during transfers, optimized the swap file management for SSDs (Solid State Drives) and Flash storage, and fixed a nasty issue that would reboot the PC when attempting to log out of the system.

They also addressed a thermald error that made dmesg report "Core temperature above threshold." However, some issues remain in this new weekly build of Black Lab Linux, such as the fact that various Acer keyboards are not recognized, and the maximum resolution won't be set on Dell Optiplex 7440 systems upon reboot.

It also looks like this build fails to report the real battery life on Lenovo Ideapad, SurfacePro, SurfaceBook, as well as some Dell laptops. You can download the Black Lab Linux Weekly Build 255 Live ISO image right now from the distribution's website if you want to use it on your personal computer.