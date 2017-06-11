KXStudio 14.04.5 Linux Distribution Released for Professional Audio Production

KXStudio, a free, open-source, user-friendly and easy-to-use GNU/Linux distribution optimized for professional audio production, has been updated to version 14.04.5, based on Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (Trusty Tahr).

KXStudio 14.04.5 is a small bugfix update or ISO snapshot if you want to call it that, designed only to provide those who want to deploy the Linux-based operating system on new computers with a fresh installation medium that contains up-to-date applications and plugins.

As you can see, KXStudio 14.04.5 remains based on the same Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system that was used for other KXStudio releases from more than two years ago. However, it does include the new versions of the project's Carla audio plugin host, Claudia LADISH frontend, Catia JACK Patchbay, and others.

"Lots have changed in the applications and plugins for Linux Audio (even in KXStudio itself), so it was about time to see those ISO images updated," reads today's announcement. "But we had a really big amount of releases for our beloved software, enough to deserve this small ISO update."

There won't be an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS-based release of KXStudio

Now that KXStudio 14.04.5 is out and it comes packed with the latest GNU/Linux technologies and software versions, it's time to look at the future of the distribution, which, for now, remains based on the KDE 4 desktop environment. The plan right now is to migrate everything to the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, but the developers won't rebase KXStudio on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

A new ISO snapshot is planned for May 2018, a year from now, during which the team will start migrating meta-packages, tweaks, scripts, artwork, and everything else to the latest KDE Plasma 5 technologies, which means that they'll have to rebase the entire distro on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system, due for release in April 2018. Until then, download KXStudio 14.04.5 now from our website.