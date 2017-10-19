Kubuntu 17.10 Switches to VLC as Default Media Player, Uses KDE Plasma 5.10.5

Following on the footsteps of Ubuntu 17.10 and Xubuntu 17.10, the Kubuntu 17.10 operating system arrived today for those who like to use the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment on their personal computers.

Just like the other official flavors, Kubuntu 17.10 was developed during a six-month development cycle, during which it received numerous improvements and updates for core components. It ships with the latest point release of the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment with the KDE Applications 17.04.3, KDE Frameworks 5.38.0, and Qt 5.9.1 stacks.

"Codenamed “Artful Aardvark”, Kubuntu 17.10 continues our proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution," reads today's announcement. "Kubuntu has seen some exciting improvements, with newer versions of Qt [...] and stability improvements to KDE Plasma."

Non-KDE apps include the LibreOffice 5.4.1 office suite and Mozilla Firefox 56.0 web browser, and Kubuntu 17.10 is the first release to switch another KDE app to a non-KDE one, namely Dragon Player, which was replaced with the more popular VLC Media Player. Also, the Muon package manager makes a comeback in this release.

KTorrent 5.1 and Cantata Qt5 apps included by default

Among other noteworthy changes included in the Kubuntu 17.10 release, we can mention the KTorrent 5.1 BitTorrent client and Cantata Qt5 music player as a replacement for the unmaintained Amarok. The Telepathy instant messaging client has been removed from the default install, though it's available for installation from distro's main repositories.

KDE fans will also be able to install new versions of the Krita, digiKam, or KDevelop applications in Kubuntu 17.10, which inherits all the goodies from Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), such as the Linux 4.13 kernel, GCC 7 as default compiler, Mesa 17.2 graphics stack, as well as the Python 3.6 stack. Kubuntu 17.10 can be downloaded for 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from our website.