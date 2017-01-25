Krita Devs Want to Know What Type of Hardware You're Using for Digital Painting

The Krita developers are currently working on a lot of goodies for the next major version of the popular, open-source, and multiplatform digital painting utility, which can be either Krita 3.2 or 4.0, depending on the amount of changes made.

They are preparing exciting features like Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) support, text tools, Python scripting, as well as on improving existing functionality like the Lazy Brush interactive colorizing tool and palette handling. However, they are also planning on fixing as many bugs as possible to stabilize the application.

Take the Krita hardware survey now

But they're stuck, and they need your help! According to their latest announcement, it would appear that they can't pinpoint what type of hardware or specific hardware drivers are causing some nasty problems. As such, they prepared a user survey for you to complete, about the hardware you're using for digital painting with Krita, and more.

"This year, we want to spend on stabilizing and polishing Krita! Now, one of the important elements in making Krita stable is bug reports," said the devs. "But with some bug reports, we’re kind of stuck. We cannot figure out what type of hardware or drivers it is that is causing these bugs, so we’re asking for you help."

Don't be afraid, just click here to take the survey now, and help the Krita developer identify those annoying issues so that they can be fixed and release the new major release of the digital painting tool. In the survey, the devs would also love to know what you're doing with Krita, so make sure that you showcase your best work, who knows!

The latest version of the Krita digital painting tool is now available for download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems from our website. Of course, Linux users can also install it from the stable or third-party software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions.