Krita 4.0 Open-Source Digital Painting App Is One of the Biggest Releases Ever

We've just been informed today by Krita Foundation's Scott Petrovic about the release and immediate availability of the Krita 4.0 open-source and cross-platform digital painting software for Linux, Windows, and Mac systems.

Packing dozens of new features and improvements, Krita 4.0 is dubbed as one of the biggest releases ever of the popular digital painting app used by numerous artists around the globe. Highlights of this major release include SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) support, a new text tool, improved vector tools, Python scripting, a new splash screen, and a new darker theme.

"With a complete rewrite of the vector layer file format, the addition of Python scripting, a new text tool and much more, Krita 4.0 is one of the biggest releases ever. There is so much to explore and enjoy! As a team, we’re happy and proud to have reached this milestone and we’re looking forward to build on Krita 4 for many releases to come," reads the release notes.

Here's what's new in Krita 4.0

Prominent new features of Krita 4.0 include a new Colorize Mask Tool for easy coloring of line-art, the ability to add masks to your brush tip for more lively effects, new brush presets packaged as bundles, the ability to assign keyboard shortcuts to particular brush presets, the ability to run scripts while inside Krita with the Internal Scripting Console, and support for quickly switching between brush opacity, size, and flow values.

A new Comic Project Management Tools plugin will let artists manage multiple pages for a comic project, and the palette docker received drag and drop support, color grouping and renaming, as well as support for loading Swatchbooker (SBZ) and Scribus XML palettes. Krita 4.0 also introduces larger brush sizes, multithreaded brushes for a performance boost, and various improvements to the brush editor.

Numerous brush presets have been updated as well in Krita 4.0, which lets artists view a pixel grid when zooming in past 800 percent. Other noteworthy enhancements include isometric grids, various improvements to the pop-up palette and the painting assistant, the ability to resize thumbnails in the presets docker, improved warnings when saving projects without layers and better background saving.

As expected, there's a huge list of bugs that have been fixed in this major Krita release, so if you're interested in knowing what exactly was changed, you should check out the full release notes (link above). In the meantime, you can go ahead and download Krita 4.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating system through our web portal if you want to use the best Krita version ever created.