Kodi Devs Celebrate New Year with First Release Candidate of Kodi 17 "Krypton"

Martijn Kaijser of the Kodi development team had the great pleasure of announcing the immediate availability of the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Kodi 17 "Krypton" multiplatform and open-source media center.

Last week, we told you that the seventh and last Beta of Kodi 17 "Krypton" was being prepared for Christmas testing, and it looks like it didn't take long for the developers behind this powerful and amazing media center software that powers numerous appliances and HTPC devices to push the first Release Candidate build.

And what better way to celebrate the new year than with some test driving of Kodi 17 RC1, which brings even more bug fixes since the Beta 7 milestone. We've attached the full changelog below for your reading pleasure, in case you're curious to know what exactly was changed or improved.

"We want to close the year 2016 with a blast and as such we are happy to announce this Release Candidate of Kodi v17.0 Krypton. This final Kodi v17.0 will be action packed with a lot of features, changes and bug fixes and we left no stone unturned," said Martijn Kaijser in today's announcement.

Kodi 17 "Krypton" launches in early 2017

Now that the Kodi 17 "Krypton" is up to Release Candidate stage, it won't be long until the final release of the popular media center, formerly known as XMBC, hits the streets. We expect it in early 2017, but not until the development team patches the last remaining blockers and polishes the software here and there.

If you want to help them by reporting bugs, go ahead and download Kodi 17 Release Candidate 1 right now via our web portal or directly from the project's homepage. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.

