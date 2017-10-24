Kodi 17.5 Media Center Released with Support for FFmpeg 3.1.11, Retina Devices

Two months after the 17.4 point release, the Kodi team announced today the release and immediate availability for download of the Kodi 17.5 maintenance update with a handful of bug fixes.

While not a major update, Kodi 17.5 adds support for the FFMpeg 3.1.11 open-source multimedia backend, as well as Retina support for Apple's devices, improves power message handling for CEC, enables playback of DVD files over network on GNU/Linux systems, and fixes the up/download buttons of IR remotes for Apple's macOS High Sierra 10.13.

"It has been a while since we released 17.4 release which fixed several issues. Now the time has come to do another named 17.5 where we tackled several more issues that were identified. Although we already moved on with development towards v18 we do take the time to fix issues for the current release when we can," reads today's announcement.

Handling of audio output on Android devices now more robust

The Kodi 17.5 point release of the "Krypton" series also makes the handling of audio output on Android devices more robust, improves joystick support by no longer allowing accelerometers to block the system screensaver, lets users manually add content to the video library, and fixes timeline jumping when switching channel groups in the Guide window. Check out the full changelog below for more details.

If you're using Kodi 17 "Krypto" on your devices, you are urged to update to the 17.5 release as soon as possible. You can download Kodi 17.5 right now through our website, where you can also access the first Alpha build of the upcoming Kodi 18 "Leia" release, which promises to bring numerous new features and improvements to your favorite open-source media center software.