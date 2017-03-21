KDevelop 5.1 Open-Source IDE Launches with LLDB and OpenCL Support, Many Changes

The development team behind the popular, open-source, cross-platform, free and powerful KDevelop IDE (Integrated Development Environment) were proud to announce the official release and general availability of KDevelop 5.1.

KDevelop 5.1 is now the most advanced stable version of the application, which is written entirely in Qt and designed to be used on various GNU/Linux distributions that usually ship with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, but also on the latest releases of the Microsoft Windows operating system.

Lots of cool new features have been implemented in KDevelop 5.1, which has been in development for the past three months. These include support for the next-generation, high-performance LLDB debugger, initial support for OpenCL (Open Computing Language), as well as improved support for the Python language.

"We had a great student for GSoC 2016 implementing LLDB support in KDevelop. The end result is that we now have a debugger framework which can be used both for the GDB & LLDB MI communication," explain the devs. "The LLDB plugin teaches KDevelop to talk to the standalone LLDB MI Driver (lldb-mi); so now it's possible to use LLDB as an alternative debugger backend for KDevelop."

New Analyzer run mode available in the menu

KDevelop 5.1 also ships with a new "Analyzer" menu entry that offers application developers a set of actions to work better with analyzer-like plugins. The Analyzer run mode supports the Cppcheck static analysis tool for C and C++ code, and promises to add support for the Valgrind, krazy2, and clang-tidy in upcoming releases.

Among other interesting features and improvements implemented in today's KDevelop 5.1 release, we can mention Perforce integration, color scheme selection, better support for the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 and LLVM/Clang 3.9.1 compiler on the Windows platform, as well as a bunch of bug fixes that we've attached at the end of the article for your reading pleasure.

KDevelop 5.1 is available for download for GNU/Linux and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website, and it's a recommended update for all users running a version of the KDevelop 5.0 series. The next major update, KDevelop 5.2, is coming with Nvidia CUDA support and the first version for macOS.

Properly highlighted OpenCL file in KDevelop