KDE Plasma 5.8.7 LTS Desktop Environment Released with over 60 Improvements

KDE today announced the release and immediate availability of the seventh maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment.

KDE Plasma 5.8.7 LTS is now considered the latest stable and most advanced version of the KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS (Long Term Support) desktop environment, which some of you out there are probably using on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions instead of a short-lived branch like KDE Plasma 5.9 or the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.10 release.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.8.7 LTS. This release adds a three months' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement, where you can also access the full changelog.

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

KDE Plasma 5.8.7 LTS brings a dozen of improvements to components like Plasma Workspace and Plasma Desktop, both of which received the most attention in this update, but also to the KWin window manager, Bluedevil Bluetooth daemon, Breeze GTK theme, KScreenlocker screen locker, and Plasma Audio Volume Control applet.

Small bugs were also fixed for the System Settings and User Manager apps, as well as for the kde-cli-tools and libksysguard components. Please study the changelog attached below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in this point release of the KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS desktop environment.

The biggest changes being the ability for the User Manager to always save the new avatar that's being added by the user, better display of thunderstorm term in the Weather applet, and the ability for the Logout Screen to display a suspend button if it's supported by the operating system.

Most probably, at the moment of writing, KDE Plasma 5.8.7 LTS is on its way to the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure that you check for updates in the coming days or weeks if you want to use the most recent long-term supported KDE Plasma desktop.