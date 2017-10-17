KDE Plasma 5.11 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Over 30 Bugs Fixed

Just one week after the release of the major KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment, the KDE Project on Tuesday announced the immediate availability of the maintenance update to the series, KDE Plasma 5.11.1.

Containing a week's worth of bug fixes and translation updates from various contributors and developers, the KDE Plasma 5.11.1 is the first of five scheduled maintenance updates for the KDE Plasma 5.11 stable series, which will be supported until January 2018.

A total of 34 changes are packed into today's KDE Plasma 5.11.1 point release, addressing issues across multiple components, including Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Discover, System Settings, KWin, KWayland-integration, KSysGuard, and KSSHAskPass.

The Breeze and Oxygen themes have been improved as well, and among some noteworthy changes, we can mention that it's now possible to switch between users from the Switch User screen, and application progress works again in the task manager.

There's also better support for the upcoming Qt 5.10 application framework for the Plasma Discover package manager, which now uses Kirigami's isCompact concept. A full changelog is attached below if you're curious to know what exactly was fixed in this update.

KDE Plasma 5.11.2 update coming October 24

The next point release for the KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment will be Plasma 5.11.2, which is expected to arrive in a week from the moment of writing this story, on October 24, 2017. After that, the KDE Plasma 5.11.3, 5.11.4, and 5.11.5 updates are expected in the coming months.

According to the official release schedule, KDE Plasma 5.11.3 lands November 7, KDE Plasma 5.11.4 is expected on November 28, and the last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.11.5, will mark the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.11 series on January 2, 2018.

Until then, make sure you update your KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environments to the 5.11.1 maintenance update as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Ask you OS' maintainers for the KDE Plasma 5.11.1 update if you don't see the new version in the repos.