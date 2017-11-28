KDE Plasma 5.11.4 Desktop Environment Released with 45 Improvements and Bugfixes

The KDE Project announced a few moments ago the general availability of the forth maintenance update to the latest stable KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

Coming three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.11.3 update, today's KDE Plasma 5.11.4 release introduces a total of 45 improvements and bug fixes for various of the desktop environment's core components and apps, including the Plasma Discover package manager, KWin window manager, as well as Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Vault, KSysGuard, and the KWayland integration.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.11.4. Plasma 5.11 was released in October with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a three week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

Among the changes implemented in this update, we can mention better support for the Flatpak universal binary format in Plasma Discover, the addition of missing dependencies for the KWayland integration and the kactivitymanagerd daemon, the ability for KSysGuard to use OCS to retrieve Tabs from the KDE Store, and support for modifier+mouse button on window decoration in KWin.

KDE Plasma 5.11 to reach end of life in January 2018

The KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment will receive one last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.11.5, which is slated for release on January 2, 2018. This will mark the end of life of the series as development of the next major release, KDE Plasma 5.12, is ongoing and it will be available as an Alpha preview on December 21, 2017, from the project's repositories.

KDE Plasma 5.12 launches January 30, 2018, and will be an LTS (Long Term Support) release, coming as a drop-in replacement for both KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS, which is still supported until April 10, 2018, and KDE Plasma 5.11. Until then, we recommend updating to the KDE Plasma 5.11.4 release as soon as it hits the stable repositories of your favorite distro.