KDE Plasma 5.11.3 Desktop Environment Released with 40 Bugfixes and Improvements

KDE today released the third maintenance update to its latest KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment, bringing more stability improvements by fixing various issues across core components.

The KDE Plasma 5.11.3 software update comes two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.11.2 release, and it appears to include a total of 40 changes, improving Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, Plasma Discover, Plasma Addons, Plasma Networkmanager, KScreen, KWin, Milou, plasma-integration, kactivitymanagerd, and System Settings.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.11.3. Plasma 5.11 was released in October with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a fortnight's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," said KDE in today's announcement.

Highlights of this update include a sync of the XWayland DPI font to the Wayland DPI, better support for systems that don't have a gtkrc file in /etc for KDE GTK Config, as well as the ability to store passwords for all users if the KWallet application is diabled. Check out the full changelog attached below for more details.

KDE Plasma 5.11.4 update expected on November 28, 2017

The KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment will get two more such maintenance updates during its short-lived life cycle, and the next one, KDE Plasma 5.11.4, is expected to hit the streets at the end of the month, on November 28, 2017. The last one, KDE Plasma 5.11.5 will be released next year, on January 2, 2018.

KDE Plasma 5.11.5 will also mark the end of life for the KDE Plasma 5.11 series of the popular desktop environment, as the KDE developers will concentrate their efforts on the next LTS (Long Term Support) release, KDE Plasma 5.12, which enters alpha testing next month, on December 21, 2017.

KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS will launch officially on January 30, 2018, but, until then, you are urged to update your KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment to today's 5.11.3 update as soon as the packages land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.