KDE Plasma 5.10.4 Desktop Environment Released with Support for Shaded Windows

KDE today announced the release and general availability of the fourth bugfix update for the latest stable KDE Plasma 5.10 series of the desktop environment designed for GNU/Linux distributions.

KDE Plasma 5.10.4 is here three weeks after last month's 5.10.3 release, and it looks like it adds another layer of improvements by fixing annoying bugs across multiple components. According to the changelog, it would appear that a total of 36 issues were resolved across the KWin composite and window manager, Plasma Discover package manager, and Bluedevil Bluetooth daemon.

The Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, Plasma Addons, System Settings, SDDM KCM, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde components have been improved as well, and among some of the items that caught our eye, we can mention support for shaded windows in KWin, along with better support for Mesa 17.x graphics stack, as well as better support for PackageKit and Flatpak in Plasma Discover.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.10.4. Plasma 5.10 was released in May with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.10 to reach end of life on August 22, 2017

There will be only one scheduled bugfix release left for the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment, version 5.10.5, which will launch in about a month from writing this article, on August 22, 2017, to mark the end of life of the series. Probably there won't be any big fixes implemented in KDE Plasma 5.10.5, as developers will focus on the next major release, KDE Plasma 5.11.

Until then, we recommend all users running KDE Plasma 5.10.3 or a previous build from the Plasma 5.10 series to update to today's KDE Plasma 5.10.4 release as soon as possible, or more precisely as soon as the new packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Don't hesitate to study the changelog if you're curious to know was exactly was changed in this update.