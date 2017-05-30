KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 Released with KDE Plasma 5.10 Desktop Environment

The KDE Neon development team announced a few minutes ago the availability of an updated version of the User Edition of the KDE Neon GNU/Linux distribution, versioned 5.10, after the recently released KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment.

We were the first to report earlier today on the general availability of the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment, giving you a first look at its new features, and now KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 launches with the KDE Plasma 5.10 packages by default if you want to upgrade your installations or deploy it on new PCs.

"Future proofing is happening with improvements to Wayland (install plasma-workspace-wayland if you want to try it out) and experimental support for Snaps. KDE neon User Edition 5.10 is out now with the latest packages. Grab it and try out or just upgrade for existing users," reads today's announcement.

What's new in KDE Neon User Edition 5.10

Of course, many of the new features of the KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 operating system are provided by the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment, so, again, take a look at its new features and enhancements if you want to see what's new. Among these, the KDE Neon team highlights the ability to group and ungroup windows.

This feature is implemented in the Task Manager and could come in handy for many KDE fans out there. Another feature is the enablement of the Folder View as the new default desktop, giving users much more space on their KDE Plasma desktops to access various files, applications, or folders.

Wayland support grows pretty fast these days, and if you want to get a taste, you can install the "plasma-workspace-wayland" package using the Plasma Discover graphical package manager, which gained experimental support for Snaps and Flatpaks. Without any further ado, you can download KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 now!