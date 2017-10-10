KDE Neon 5.11 Is the First Linux Distro to Ship with KDE Plasma 5.11 Desktop

Just hours after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment, the developers behind the KDE Neon GNU/Linux distribution have announced the availability of a new version that ships with Plasma 5.11.

KDE Neon 5.11 is, therefore, the first GNU/Linux operating system to come pre-installed with the latest stable KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment, which brings numerous enhancements and new features, including the Plasma Vaults secure storage component and better support for the next generation Wayland display server.

KDE Neon developers have been working closely with the KDE team to make sure the packages have been thoroughly tested for their distro, that's why KDE Neon is always the first to offer the most recent KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment whenever a new major release is out.

"The KDE neon scalable cloud devops build farm has been working hard to compile it and the packages were available for KDE neon User Edition users to upgrade a few hours ago. The installable ISO images are built, but it takes a few hours for them to get mirrored around the world," reads today's announcement.

Updated Docker images of KDE Neon coming shortly

KDE Neon follows a rolling release model, which means that you don't have to download a new ISO image to update your system, but simply run a package manager to update its components. However, if you wish to try out KDE Neon, reinstall, or install a fresh copy, you can do so by downloading the KDE Neon 5.11 User Edition.

The operating system is only available for 64-bit computers, and the KDE Neon devs said they're also working on updating the Docker images if you want to use the distro as a container in the cloud. For the bleeding edge version of KDE Neon, a.k.a. the Developer Edition, you should visit the distribution's website.