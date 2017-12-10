KDE Frameworks 5.41.0 Released with More Than 120 Improvements and Bugfixes

The KDE Project released today a new version of its open-source KDE Frameworks software stack, a collection of over 70 add-on libraries to the Qt application framework, for GNU/Linux distributions.

Each month, KDE releases a new KDE Frameworks build, and version 5.41.0 is now available for December 2017, bringing a month's worth of improvements, bug and security fixes, as well as updated translations.

More than 120 changes are included in the KDE Frameworks 5.41.0 software stack, improving components like Plasma Framework, syntax highlighting, KIO, KWayland, KTextEditor, Kirigami, KFileMetaData, KEmoticons, KDeclarative, and KCoreAddons.

The Framework integration was improved as well in this release with support for downloading the second or third download link from a KNS product, and the Breeze icon set received install and uninstall icons for the Plasma Discover package manager.

"KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.41.0," reads today's announcement. "This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner."

KDeclarative can now be compiled on Windows

Among other interesting changes implemented in KDE Frameworks 5.41.0, we can mention that the KDeclarative component can now be compiled on Windows and it can use a single QML engine, and KFileMetaData now opens files as read-only in the TagLib extractor.

Also, KFilePlaces now features a section for removable devices, accidental zooming is now prevented in KTextEditor, Secure HTTP (HTTPS) is now used for downloading currency exchange rates in KUnitConversion, and an Aztec code generator was added to Prison.

The full changelog is attached below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in KDE Frameworks 5.41.0, which will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so please update as soon as possible.