KDE Frameworks 5.37.0 Released for KDE Plasma 5 Desktops with 119 Changes

KDE on Sunday announced the release and general availability of the monthly maintenance update of the KDE Frameworks collection of over 70 add-on libraries for Qt, versioned 5.37.0.

KDE Frameworks 5.37.0 appears to be a major update compared to previous releases, and it adds a total of 119 changes across various components and apps for the latest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments, including Plasma Framework, KWayland, KTextEditor, KIO, KCoreAddons, KConfig, KActivities, KArchive, KDeclarative, KDesignerPlugin, KHTML, KI18n, as well as Breeze icons.

And the biggest changes included in this release are Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for the KHTML engine, support to ipv*.route-metric in NetworkManagerQt, updated Akregator system tray icon, Qt5Widgets build support for Sonnet, cross-compilation support for the highlighting indexer, PowerShell highlighting, along with Pug and Jade syntax support.

"KDE Frameworks are 70 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms," reads today's announcement. This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner."

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Besides the KDE components and apps mentioned above, KDE Frameworks 5.37.0 improves the KIdleTime, KInit, KNewStuff, KPackage Framework, KParts, KUnitConversion, KWallet Framework, KWidgetsAddons, KWindowSystem, KXMLGUI, NetworkManagerQt, Sonnet, and ThreadWeaver, as well as syntax highlighting, which received numerous changes, and the extra CMake modules.

The KDE Doxygen tools and KDELibs 4 support was enhanced as well in KDE Frameworks 5.37.0, and you can study the full changelog below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed or fixed in this release. KDE Frameworks 5.37.0 will make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days, so make sure you update immediately.