KDE Frameworks 5.30.0 Released for KDE Plasma 5 Users with Over 100 Changes

A new monthly release of the KDE Frameworks collection of over 70 add-on libraries for the Qt 5 GUI (Graphical User Interface) toolkit has been released recently for KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments.

A total of 104 changes across many of its components makes this new release of KDE Frameworks a major one that should be immediately installed on your computer if you're using the latest KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS desktop environment.

The Breeze icon theme was updated, as usual, and we can't help but notice that there's now a new icon for the Haguichi graphical frontend for Hamachi on Linux, a new icon for CUPS (Common Unix Printing System), and the Calligra office suite icons were finalized.

Other noteworthy changes include KPackage KNSHandler improvements, along with KNewStuff support, as well as the ability to search for a more precise version of AppstreamQt if required.

Python bindings have been added for the KGuiAddons, KWidgetsAddons, and KDBusAddons components, Android is now a supported platform for the KDE Doxygen Tools, and GpgME++ version 1.7.0 or later is now required for the KWallet Framework.

Plasma Framework received the most attention

The Plasma Framework component received the most attention in KDE Frameworks 5.30.0, with a total of 20 improvements, but many other components have been updated to be more reliable and perform a lot better on our KDE Plasma 5 machines.

The entire changelog is attached below for our tech-savvy readers curious to learn all about the new changes implemented in KDE Frameworks 5.30.0, which will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions.

It's already in Arch Linux and Chakra GNU/Linux, and it is coming soon to openSUSE Tumbleweed users, so make sure that you update your systems as soon as the new KDE Frameworks 5.30.0 packages arrive. Check out the release announcement for more details, too.